Student living in Fairmont State University residence hall tests positive for COVID-19

FAIRMONT, WV (WBOY) — A student living in a residence hall on Fairmont State University’s campus has tested positive for coronavirus, officials announced Tuesday.

The university says officials have tried to drastically reduce the number of students living in the residence halls as the virus has spread throughout the state, and it is following “existing protocols” and working with local health officials to support the affected student and help reduce the spread of the disease to others.

University officials have worked to retrace the student’s movements, reach out to those with close contact to the student and are using professional cleaning staff to disinfect areas the student had prolonged contact with in order to prevent further infection, Fairmont State says.

Students currently remaining on Fairmont State’s campus have been moved to on-campus housing residences where they will have very limited contact with one another. The campus remains closed at this time, the university says.

A message was also sent out through the university’s alert system to let students know about the positive test.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories