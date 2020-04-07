Student living in Fairmont State University residence hall tests positive for COVID-19

FAIRMONT, WV (WBOY) — A student living in a residence hall on Fairmont State University’s campus has tested positive for coronavirus, officials announced Tuesday.
The university says officials have tried to drastically reduce the number of students living in the residence halls as the virus has spread throughout the state, and it is following “existing protocols” and working with local health officials to support the affected student and help reduce the spread of the disease to others.
University officials have worked to retrace the student’s movements, reach out to those with close contact to the student and are using professional cleaning staff to disinfect areas the student had prolonged contact with in order to prevent further infection, Fairmont State says.
Students currently remaining on Fairmont State’s campus have been moved to on-campus housing residences where they will have very limited contact with one another. The campus remains closed at this time, the university says.
A message was also sent out through the university’s alert system to let students know about the positive test.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Pandemic heroes: Special needs parents
- 147 new cases, seven additional deaths in KY; state works to increase response to unemployment calls
- Smaller cities in Kanwaha County look for ways to connect with residents during COVID-19
- More help for the Covid-caused unemployment in West Virginia
- Experts: Expect 25% increase in local businesses closing by end of month
- Pres. Trump, White House coronavirus task force plan Tuesday briefing
- South Carolina police officers rescue ducklings from drain, reunite them with momma duck
- KY Gov. Beshear gives COVID-19 update in Bluegrass State
- 5-year-old Texas boy dies after being shot in head while making TikTok videos on balcony
- Investigation ongoing, reward offered in Greenbrier County double homicide and arson