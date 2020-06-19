Student speaks out on Fairmont State music and theatre program cuts

FAIRMONT, WV (WBOY) – Fairmont State University Board of Governors voted May 22 to discontinue music and theater degree programs at the end of the next academic year.

The board of governors said neither academic program met governing standards and were both accompanied by large budget shortfalls. Despite many students and faculty members expressing opposition to the decision, the board again voted June 18 to expand community-based theatre and music and choir programming and to discontinue academic programs in music and theatre.

Students and faculty members say they have been left with an array of emotions since the decision. Student Carmen White says she is struggling to grasp the thought of possibly not finishing her degree in music at Fairmont State.

Carmen White (Photo submitted by Carmen White)

White, who will be a sophomore for this upcoming semester, says she fell in love with Fairmont’s campus, class sizes and welcoming environment.

After finishing band camp, she was confident that she made the right decision when she chose to pursue music at Fairmont.

“Because my major is small, everybody who is in my major is also in the band so I already knew everyone. We had this sense of togetherness and I felt safe with these people because they’re like my family,” said White.

As a sophomore this coming year, White has the choice to finish one more year at Fairmont before she has to transfer. She said she is having a difficult time deciding on what to do about her education.

“The music and theatre curriculum is different all across the state, so it’s hard to imagine what we’ll have to test out of to stay on track if we transferred,” said White.

Members of the university’s administration say they are working to put a plan in place to expand community-based theatre and music by producing vocal concerts, theatrical performances and continuing marching band.

