Students look for balance with increased screen time

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Even before COVID-19 had families spending more time at home, teens over the age of 12 were spending an average of seven hours and 22 minutes with their screens every day. That is not including time spent using devices for school or homework.

Now those screens are an even bigger part of student life.

“I’ll usually spend three and a half hours getting my work done and that is each day,” said Poca High School student Katie Drake.

Drake is learning at home this year, so she’s spending a lot of time on her computer. Most of that time she is connecting with teachers and doing assignments. She said the hours spent sitting at home can be daunting. Her mind is active, but physically it isn’t the same as going to school and walking in the hallways.

“You kind of feel lazy,” Drake said. “After everything is done it feels like you’ve been doing nothing all day. I feel awful when the day is over because I feel like I’ve not done anything.”

School leaders say she isn’t alone in feeling that way. That is why teachers are trying to incorporate time away from the devices into the day.

“We do as many hands-on things as we can,” said Edgewood Elementary Principal Amanda Mays. “A lot of teachers schedule their day so they have independent tasks they have to do. Teachers will stay on their meetings so students can come back and ask questions as necessary.”

Mays said parents should monitor screen time and set good examples.

“I think having a schedule helps,” Mays said. “Use your technology for a set amount of time and don’t get sucked in.”

She said the guidance now is for students to get at least 15 minutes of physical activity for every hour of screen time.

