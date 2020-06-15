Students organize peaceful protest in Jackson County

RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) – A peaceful Black Lives Matter rally took place this afternoon in front of the courthouse in Ripley, West Virginia.
The protesters planned the event in conjunction with the mayor’s office and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. The protest was organized by students at Ripley High School. Ripley Mayor Carolyn Rader said she trusts the community to share their message peacefully.
“I had the wonderful privilege of meeting with a young man who was in charge of organizing this from Ripley High School. He and the chief and I met in my office yesterday afternoon. It was a wonderful hour of my life that I enjoyed because they’re really here for the true meaning of what they want to express,” Rader said. “I have so much faith in the students of Ripley and the parents that when they tell me it’s going to be a peaceful march, it’s going to be a peaceful march.
The protest began at noon, with protesters shouting chants such as “No justice, no peace.” A different group stood across the street watching, saying they were there to protect the protesters in case events had turned violent. The protest has remained peaceful.
