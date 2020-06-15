Students organize peaceful protest in Jackson County

RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) – A peaceful Black Lives Matter rally took place this afternoon in front of the courthouse in Ripley, West Virginia.

The protesters planned the event in conjunction with the mayor’s office and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. The protest was organized by students at Ripley High School. Ripley Mayor Carolyn Rader said she trusts the community to share their message peacefully.

“I had the wonderful privilege of meeting with a young man who was in charge of organizing this from Ripley High School. He and the chief and I met in my office yesterday afternoon. It was a wonderful hour of my life that I enjoyed because they’re really here for the true meaning of what they want to express,” Rader said. “I have so much faith in the students of Ripley and the parents that when they tell me it’s going to be a peaceful march, it’s going to be a peaceful march.

#BlackLivesMatter protesters line a street corner today in Ripley, WV. pic.twitter.com/v5p7kBBiAo — Natalie Wadas (@natalie_wadas) June 15, 2020

The protest began at noon, with protesters shouting chants such as “No justice, no peace.” A different group stood across the street watching, saying they were there to protect the protesters in case events had turned violent. The protest has remained peaceful.

“No justice, no peace” protesters behind me chant in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, while across the street a different group stands watching. pic.twitter.com/lHxrQ25Siy — Natalie Wadas (@natalie_wadas) June 15, 2020

2nd Amendment enthusiasts line the sidewalk across the street, watching the #BLM protesters. pic.twitter.com/IT2ACERFRQ — Natalie Wadas (@natalie_wadas) June 15, 2020

