Studies show West Virginia’s favorite Easter candy and jelly bean flavors

Courtesy of Hershey’s

WEST VIRGINIA (WBOY) – Just in time for Easter, two separate studies show what they say are West Virginia’s favorite Easter candy and favorite jelly bean flavors.

The cooking and BBQ website seriouslysmoked.com put together a map based on Google data from the last 30 days. The map shows Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs are the favorite in the Mountain State. West Virginia was joined by Arkansas, Delaware, Maryland, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania and Virginia in its love for the milk chocolate and peanut butter combo.

Source: seriouslysmoked.com

Easter M&M’s were the U.S.’s top choices with nine states listing the candy that “melts in your mouth, not in your hand,” as their favorite, followed by chocolate foil eggs, chocolate bunnies and Peeps.

Source: CandyStore.com.

Meanwhile, CandyStore.com has released its annual list of each state’s favorite jelly bean flavors. For West Virginia, buttered popcorn, blueberry and cinnamon came out as the top three. Buttered popcorn is the second most popular flavor nationally, while cinnamon was first and blueberry was 15th.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories