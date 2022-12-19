CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston and Huntington, West Virginia, are both in the bottom 15 of WalletHub’s Happiest Places to Live study. They are also considered some of the most depressed.

The study used emotional and physical well-being, income and employment and community and environment to rank the 182 cities.

Huntington is ranked last for emotional and physical well-being, along with being the most depressed city, the study says. Income and employment at ranked 39 and community and environment is ranked 141.

Charleston is ranked 173 for emotional and physical well-being. Charleston is also in the bottom five for most depressed cities, the study shows. Income and employment is ranked 81 and community and environment is ranked 173.

Charleston is ranked last for lowest income growth, the study shows.

Huntington is tied for fifth for the fewest work hours. It is tied with New Haven, Connecticut.

The unhappiest cities in the United States include:

Detroit, MI (182)

Gulfport, MS (181)

Memphis, TN (180)

Huntington, WV (179)

Montgomery, AL (178)

Cleveland, OH (177)

Augusta, GA (176)

Fort Smith, AR (175)

Mobile, AL (174)

Shreveport, LA (173)

The happiest cities in the United States include: