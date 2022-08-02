CLARKSBURG, WV (WBOY) — A new study has found that 75% of West Virginians—an estimated 1,074,435 people—are skipping meals or eating less because food prices are unaffordable.

The study was conducted by CouponBirds, which surveyed 3,500 adults across the country. CouponBirds said overall, it found that 42% of Americans—or 106,819,493 people—have eaten less food as a result of inflated, unaffordable prices.

More West Virginians said they were skipping meals or cutting portion sizes than residents of any other state. The number of people skipping meals was lowest in South Dakota and Wyoming, where 22% of respondents said they were skipping meals or eating less. Click here to see the rest of the data.

Inflation hit a new 40-year high in June, which has led to an overall 12% surge in the cost of groceries. Coupled with higher prices for rent, gas and energy, many families have no choice but to cut costs wherever they can.

First Baptist Church of Weston is doing its part to address food insecurity by hosting drive-through and carry-out free meal events on the second, third and fourth Wednesdays in August from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. or while supplies last. Food can be picked up at the Carson Center next door to the church. Mountainer Food Bank also has a mobile pantry that makes stops around the state.