CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — As inflation causes prices to rise across the U.S., the effect ripples here in the Mountain State.

A QuoteWizard analysis found an overall 59% of West Virginia residents are experiencing difficulty paying usual household expenses. 49% of those residents are having “slight to moderate difficulty,” while 10% are experiencing a “very difficult” time.

QuoteWizard’s analysis tracked Household Pulse Survey data from June 3, 2021 (Week 31) to Feb. 7, 2022 (Week 42).

Since June 2021, the number of people experiencing a “very difficult time” paying usual household expenses in West Virginia has increased 25%.

A comparison for data from weeks 31 and 42 in West Virginia is below:

Data Topic June 3, 2021 (Week 31) Feb. 7, 2022 (Week 42) % Increase/Decrease Difficulty Paying Usual Household Expenses 24.6% 36.9% + 50% Housing Insecurity (Missed Payment and Low Confidence) 2.7% 12.5% + 363% Likelihood of Eviction or Foreclosure 30.8% 21.4% – 30.5% Unable to Pay Energy Bill NO DATA 29.3% N/A Food Scarcity 9.7% 11.1% + 14.4% Food Assistance From School/for Children 46.6% 45.9% – 1.5% Specific data for weeks 31 and 42 in WV gathered from the Household Pulse Survey Interactive Tool. Data has been rounded to the nearest decimal.

Overall inflation has increased nationally by 7.5%. QuoteWizard found an overall 54% of U.S. residents reported a “slight to moderate” difficulty with usual household expenses and 12% experiencing a “very difficult” time.

QuoteWizard is an insurance quote company part of the LendingTree personal financial services network. QuoteWizard’s full state-by-state inflation analysis can be found here.