CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — As inflation causes prices to rise across the U.S., the effect ripples here in the Mountain State.
A QuoteWizard analysis found an overall 59% of West Virginia residents are experiencing difficulty paying usual household expenses. 49% of those residents are having “slight to moderate difficulty,” while 10% are experiencing a “very difficult” time.
QuoteWizard’s analysis tracked Household Pulse Survey data from June 3, 2021 (Week 31) to Feb. 7, 2022 (Week 42).
Since June 2021, the number of people experiencing a “very difficult time” paying usual household expenses in West Virginia has increased 25%.
A comparison for data from weeks 31 and 42 in West Virginia is below:
|Data Topic
|June 3, 2021 (Week 31)
|Feb. 7, 2022 (Week 42)
|% Increase/Decrease
|Difficulty Paying Usual Household Expenses
|24.6%
|36.9%
|+ 50%
|Housing Insecurity (Missed Payment and Low Confidence)
|2.7%
|12.5%
|+ 363%
|Likelihood of Eviction or Foreclosure
|30.8%
|21.4%
|– 30.5%
|Unable to Pay Energy Bill
|NO DATA
|29.3%
|N/A
|Food Scarcity
|9.7%
|11.1%
|+ 14.4%
|Food Assistance From School/for Children
|46.6%
|45.9%
|– 1.5%
Overall inflation has increased nationally by 7.5%. QuoteWizard found an overall 54% of U.S. residents reported a “slight to moderate” difficulty with usual household expenses and 12% experiencing a “very difficult” time.
QuoteWizard is an insurance quote company part of the LendingTree personal financial services network. QuoteWizard’s full state-by-state inflation analysis can be found here.