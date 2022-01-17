Study: Charleston ranked 40th best state capital

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A study conducted by WalletHub found that Charleston is the 40th best capital city based on five factors: state capital index, affordability, economic well-being, quality of education and health, and quality of life.

All categories are based on a 1-50 scale with 1 being the best and 50 being the worst with the exception of state capital index.

According to the study, Charleston’s score for the five categories include:

State Capital Index: 43.88

Affordability: 28/50

Economic well-being: 34/50

Quality of education and health: 34/50

Quality of life: 45/50

Charleston beats out Providence, Rhode Island, Little Rock, Arkansas, Montgomery, Alabama, Augusta, Maine, Carson City, Nevada, Baton Rouge, Louisana, Jackson, Mississippi, Hartford, Connecticut, Dover, Delaware, and Trenton, New Jersey in the best capital city categories.

Charleston has one of the highest crime rates amongst the capital cities at 45 out of the 50 cities. Charleston beats Nashville, Tennessee, Baton Rouge, Louisana, Salt Lake City, Utah, and Little Rock, Arkansas.

In the study, it says Charleston is tied with Baton Rouge, Louisiana for the highest premature death rate among state capitals.

The study shows that Charleston is also one of the capital cities with the worst health conditions, beating out Richmond, Virginia, Little Rock, Arkansas, and Montgomery, Alabama.

Charleston also has one of the lowest percentages of millennial newcomers to the city, only beating Springfield, Illinois, Carson City, Nevada, Topeka, Kansas, and Santa Fe, New Mexico, the study says.

For Kentucky and Ohio, the study says Columbus, Ohio is the eighth-best capital city and Frankfort, Kentucky is the 33rd best capital city.

In the study, Frankfort is one of the cities with the fewest attractions.