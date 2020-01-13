Study finds West Virginia has lowest overall debt per person

This Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, photo shows a Capital One Venture card in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – A study by the website, Upgraded Points, has placed West Virginia with the lowest amount of personal debt per person.

The study tracked and paid close attention to borrowing behavior such as repaying and moving towards financial goals. To explore the subject, we dug into the latest household debt data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

West Virginia has the lowest overall debt per person in the country at $29,430. The U.S. average debt per person is $29,340.

West Virginia was ranked second for the lowest credit card debt per person at $2,240. The national average is $3,220.

West Virginia, Mississippi and Arkansas all have the lowest mortgage debts in the nation. West Virginia has an average of $15,430, compared to the national average of $33,680.

To view the full study and learn a little bit more about varying results, click here.

