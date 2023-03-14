CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – More West Virginians are sharing the same type of dream, according to a study from USBettingReport.

The study used Google search term data that included key words such as “dream,” “sleep” and “nightmare” between March 2022 and this year to determine the most frequently remembered dreams in each state and see how common those have become since last year.

According to the study, the most common theme among dreams searched by West Virginians is dreams or nightmares about dying.

USBettingReport says the study ranked the search results based on Google’s search volumes, or the number of searches for a certain term, to find the year-over-year increase in search activity across each state. According to that ranking, West Virginia has had a 100% increase since last year in the number of searches for dreams or nightmares related to dying.

The study shows Ohio’s most common dream or nightmare as being lost, with a 200% increase in Ohioans searching for terms relating to the dream since March 2022.

In Kentucky, the most common dream or nightmare according to the data is dreaming about the world ending, with a 50% increase in the number of Kentuckians searching for information on this dream since March 2022.

Across the US, the dreams that had the most states Googling their meanings included dreams about aliens and UFOs, dreams about teeth falling out, and dreams about speaking another language with data from seven states each showing these as the most common dream.

According to the study, Montana and Minnesota both had the highest year-over-year increase in their most common dream-related search terms, at 600% each. For Minnesotans, that recurring dream is about teeth falling out, and Montanans are having more and more dreams about being naked.

The study data shows the only other state searching for information on dreams about dying is Oklahoma.