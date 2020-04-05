Study shows West Virginia has the fifth-lowest COVID-19 unemployment increase in the U.S.

WEST VIRGINIA (WBOY) – With the U.S. experiencing a record number of initial unemployment claims, financial website WalletHub has released a report on the States with the Biggest Increases in Unemployment Due to Coronavirus, and West Virginia fares pretty well in the report.

To figure out which states have had the largest unemployment increases, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across two key metrics. These metrics compare initial unemployment claim increases for the week of March 23, 2020 to both the same week in 2019 and the first week of 2020. Overall in the U.S., WalletHub found that there were 6.6 million new unemployment claims for the week of March 23, 2020.

Source: WalletHub

Overall, Louisiana had the highest increase, while Oregon showed the lowest. West Virginia ranked 47th or fifth lowest.

In West Virginia, the increase in unemployment due to coronavirus was a 2089.49% increase in the number of unemployment insurance initial claims, from 647 for the week of March 25, 2019, to 14,166 for the week of March 23, 2020, which was the sixth-lowest increase in the U.S., according to the report.

West Virginia also saw an 805.75% increase in the number of unemployment insurance initial claims, from 1,564 in the first week of the year to 14,166 for the week of March 23, 2020. That is the eighth-lowest increase in the U.S., the study said.

You can see the full report here.

