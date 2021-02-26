Study: West Virginia had 5th-highest gun sales per capita in 2020

CLARKSBURG, WV (WBOY) – A new study released by Safehome.org looks at guns in the U.S. over the past 20 years and offers many breakdowns related to West Virginia.

Nationally, gun sales in 2020 increased by 158% from gun sales in 2000. Since 2000, gun sales have risen in every state, the majority increasing by triple digits, the study said.

In 2020, West Virginia ranked 28th in gun sales, but when adjusted on a per capita basis, the state jumped to 5th. While experts expect West Virginia’s gun sales to be up about 20% over 2019, 2020 will actually be a down year compared to prior years this century.

West Virginia saw its highest gun sales in 2013.

The full study, which can be found here, also includes statistics on firearm-related crime.