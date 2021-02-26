Countdown to Tax Day
April 15 2021 12:00 am

Study: West Virginia had 5th-highest gun sales per capita in 2020

West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Gun sales (Photo by MICHELE EVE SANDBERG/AFP via Getty Images)

CLARKSBURG, WV (WBOY) – A new study released by Safehome.org looks at guns in the U.S. over the past 20 years and offers many breakdowns related to West Virginia.

Nationally, gun sales in 2020 increased by 158% from gun sales in 2000. Since 2000, gun sales have risen in every state, the majority increasing by triple digits, the study said.

In 2020, West Virginia ranked 28th in gun sales, but when adjusted on a per capita basis, the state jumped to 5th. While experts expect West Virginia’s gun sales to be up about 20% over 2019, 2020 will actually be a down year compared to prior years this century.

West Virginia saw its highest gun sales in 2013.

The full study, which can be found here, also includes statistics on firearm-related crime.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS