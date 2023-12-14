CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – As Christmas approaches and you start wrapping gifts, you may start to realize you forgot to buy for someone on your list! Fortunately for folks in the Mountain State, West Virginia is near the top of states where those last minute gifts are more likely to fit into your budget.

The data comes from a new study from PriceListo, a price-tracking website. The company says its researchers compiled their list using data from Business Quant and Scrape Hero, looking at how many Dollar Tree and Dollar General stores are in every state. They then looked at population rates to determine the average population per store.

“Christmas shopping can be stressful, but buying stocking stuffers should be easy. There are lots of good value gifts to be found in dollar stores such as Dollar Tree and Dollar General that are perfect for filling stockings.” said a spokesperson for PriceListo.

According to PriceListo, Hawaii and Alaska were not included in the study because the two states do not have any Dollar Tree or Dollar General stores.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Overall, the researchers found the national average to be approximately 700 stores with a population per store of 12,917. Despite having smaller numbers than that, West Virginia came in second on the list for best places to buy a last minute Christmas gift.

The Mountain State’s score rose because while it only has 452 stores, according to the study, the state’s smaller population brings the mean average population per store to 3,968.

The only state to top West Virginia on the list was Mississippi. The Magnolia State came in first with 820 stores and a mean average population of 3,611.

Rounding out the top five states to buy a last-minute Christmas gift on a budget are Alabama with 1,175 stores and a mean average population of 4,276; Arkansas with 693 stores and a mean average population 4,346; and Louisiana with 1,060 stores and a mean average population of 4,394. West Virginia’s neighbor, Kentucky, fell just shy of the top five, coming in at sixth with 1,015 stores and a mean average population of 4,439 stores.

The five states on the bottom of the list where it’s more difficult to find a low-budget gift last minute include – from fifth to worst – Oregon with 172 stores and a mean average population of 24,635; Massachusetts with 284 stores and a mean average population of 24,753; Montana with 31 stores and a mean average population of 34,975; California with 971 stores and a mean average population of 40,719; and Washington in last place with 156 stores and a mean average population of 49,393.