Study: West Virginia is worst state for jobs

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) - According to a new study performed by WalletHub.com, West Virginia is the worst state for jobs in America. WalletHub says they compared the 50 states across two dimensions, Job Market and Economic Environment.

In the study, West Virginia was ranked 50 out of 50, with Kentucky coming in at number 48. Ohio followed closely behind, ranking in at 40th out of 50 states.

West Virginia also ranked 49th in number of job opportunities and unemployment rate. The Mountain state came in at 48th for median annual income.

WalletHub evaluated Job Market and Economic Environment using 33 relevant metrics:

Job Market – Total Points: 60 Job Opportunities: Double Weight (~3.87 Points) Employment Growth: Triple Weight (~5.81 Points) Unemployment Rate: Double Weight (~3.87 Points) Long-term Unemployment Rate: Full Weight (~1.94 Points) Underemployment Rate: Double Weight (~3.87 Points) Industry Variety: Full Weight (~1.94 Points) Employment Outlook: Triple Weight (~5.81 Points) Automation Risk: Full Weight (~1.94 Points) Job Security: Triple Weight (~5.81 Points) Job Satisfaction: Full Weight (~1.94 Points) Share of Engaged Workers: Full Weight (~1.94 Points) Employer-Based Retirement Access & Participation: Full Weight (~1.94 Points) Employee Benefits: Full Weight (~1.94 Points) Note: This metric measures the share of employees with private health insurance. Presence of Work-Share Programs: Full Weight (~1.94 Points) Presence of State Nondiscrimination Laws & Policies: Full Weight (~1.94 Points) State's Statute on Hiring Based on Salary History: Full Weight (~1.94 Points) Worker Protection Score: : Full Weight (~1.94 Points) Share of Part-Time Employees: Full Weight (~1.94 Points) Availability of Internships: Double Weight (~3.87 Points) 4+ Star Job Opportunities per Total People in Labor Force: Full Weight (~1.94 Points) Disability-Friendliness of Employers: Full Weight (~1.94 Points)

Economic Environment – Total Points: 40 Median Annual Income: Double Weight (~5.00 Points) Note: This metric was adjusted by the cost of living. Monthly Average Starting Salary: Full Weight (~2.50 Points) Share of Workers Living in Poverty: Full Weight (~2.50 Points) Average Length of Work Week (in Hours): Full Weight (~2.50 Points) Share of Workers with Multiple Jobs: Full Weight (~2.50 Points) Average Commute Time (in Minutes): Full Weight (~2.50 Points) Commuter-Friendly Jobs (Number of Jobs Accessible by a 30-Minute Transit Ride): Full Weight (~2.50 Points) Earned Income-Tax Credit: Full Weight (~2.50 Points) State Income-Tax Burden for Low-Income Earners (as Share of Income): Double Weight (~5.00 Points) State Income-Tax Burden for Middle-Income Earners (as Share of Income): Double Weight (~5.00 Points) State Income-Tax Burden for High-Income Earners (as Share of Income): Double Weight (~5.00 Points) Working Moms & Dads Rankings: Full Weight (~2.50 Points)



You can read the full study on WalletHub.com.