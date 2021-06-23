Study: Yeager brings more than $225M to WV economy

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A new study has revealed the economic impact Yeager Airport has on the Mountain State.

Airport officials say the latest Aviation Economic Impact Study (WVAEIS) was recently released by the West Virginia Aeronautics Commission. The data showed that Yeager Airport has an impact of approximately $225 million for West Virginia’s economy.

“We want Yeager Airport to be the most important economic engine in West Virginia,” said Yeager Airport Director and CEO Nick Keller. “$225 million is a great number, but our goal now is to continue to grow that number each year.”

This study was started in January 2020 using numbers from 2019.

The organization says they define economic impact as “the money spent to operate the airport, sales of airport tenants, budget expenditures by public agencies located on airports, capital expenditures, visitor spending and sales by air cargo services.” According to the study, Yeager Airport is responsible for approximately 3,000 jobs in the Mountain State between airport employees and the employees of airport tenants.

“Yeager Airport continues to identify innovative means of diversifying revenue generation,” said Director of the West Virginia Aeronautics Commission Sean Hill. “I am excited to see how the airport grows from the baseline established in our impact study.”

The study shows more than 87,500 visitors came in through Yeager airport in 2019. Combined, those visitors spent a little more than $33.7 million while they were in the state.

Throughout the state, aviation has a $1.6 billion economic impact, the study says.