Substance abuse on an upward trend, local organizations try to help

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The response to the COVID-19 pandemic is having a devastating effect on those suffering from mental health and addiction issues.

Addiction and mental health issues are on the rise in the Ohio Valley and all over the country.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that’s because of Covid-19 and the overall effect it’s had on those struggling.

Officials say that binge drinking increased nearly 20 percent during the COVID-19 stay at home orders. However, right here in the Ohio Valley individuals can take advantage of two quality resources to help deal with anyone experiences problems.

BreakThru is is a substance abuse service located within WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital. They specialize in helping clients through the withdrawal process ,providing each person with an approved discharge plan following treatment.

Reynolds also offers a 24 bed Mental and Behavioral Heath Unit for anyone experiencing issues such as depression or anxiety. Officials say getting help early is the key.

We have seen a pretty big rise in people coming in to get help due to the pandemic. Whether it be due to isolation, loss of work, increase in substance abuse, things like that.” Roberta Baillo. Social Services. WVU Reynolds Memorial Hospital

Isolation is really one of the worst things that could happen to someone who is trying to get recovery. Isolation is not conducive to recovery so that’s why we are really encouraging people to reach out. Martha Polinsky. Care Coordinator. BreakThru

Officials say that anyone in an active mental health crisis situation and experiencing things such as hallucinations or suicidal thoughts should call and report to their local ER.