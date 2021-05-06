Suddenlink directed to file plan to fix problems with WV customer service

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Public Service Commission says it has received nearly 1,900 complaints from Suddenlink customers in the Mountain State since 2019.

Because of these complaints regarding the company’s telephone and cable television service, PSC Chairman Charlotte Lane says she has directed Suddenlink Communications to file a plan to correct insufficiencies in customer service with the Commission by June 7, 2021.

“The recurring problems with Suddenlink’s telephone and cable television service have gone on long enough,” said Lane. “Customers deserve to receive the service they are paying for.”

Officials say Lane and commission staff met with Sudenlink representatives Wednesday, May 5 to discuss the “long list of complaints” customers say they are experiencing. In the plan, Suddenlink will be required to include the following:

how and when it will open a call center in West Virginia

how and when the company will hire technicians and other employees in the Mountain State to serve West Virginia customers

how the company plans to fix problems with reported incorrect 911 fees being billed to customers

how Suddenlink will timely and accurately process payments and credits to customers’ accounts

how billing errors will be fixed

how the company will ensure it accurately accesses late fees

who is doing the billing for the company

According to the PSC, Suddenlink is the second-largest telephone provider and one of the five largest cable television companies in West Virginia. The company serves up to 350,000 customers in 31 counties throughout the state.