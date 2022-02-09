Suddenlink fined more than $2.2M for quality of service complaints

UPDATE: (4:45 P.M. Feb. 9, 2022) – This story has been updated to include a statement from Suddenlink.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Public Service Commission of West Virginia says it has issued a final order in the investigation into customer complaints about Suddenlink’s quality of service.

The commission says Suddenlink “had failed to provide safe, adequate and reliable service to its West Virginia subscribers.” The investigation also determined the company “intentionally reduced” its maintenance work and budget, reduced the number of full-time employees, changed its method of communication with customers and also ignored thousands of customer complaints.

Because of the findings, the PSC has fined the company $2,242,000 and ordered Suddenlink to locate a call center in the Mountain State. The PSC says Suddenlink has 90 days to notify them with details of where the call center will be located as well as the anticipated date it will open.

According to the order, the fine is equal to a $1,000 daily penalty since the day Altice acquired Suddenlink.

“Suddenlink’s conduct and performance with respect to its operations in West Virginia have been nothing short of egregious,” says PSC Chairman Charlotte Lane. “There is no excuse for its conduct except to increase its bottom line, doing so with a blatant disregard for its subscribers. Suddenlink should be penalized for its actions.”

Lane met with representatives from the company to discuss the thousands of quality service complaints the PSC received. Those complaints included delays in restoring service, errors in billing, inability to place service orders or contact personnel regarding the status of service. She says the company had 30 days to present a correction plan, but the letter the PSC received at that time did not contain either a correction plans or details of steps to improve service.

Suddenlink has issued the following statement regarding the PSC’s final order: