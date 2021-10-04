Suddenlink launches faster internet speeds for customers in West Virginia

NEW YORK — The provider for Suddenlink, Altice USA, announced the spread of faster speeds for customers in several West Virginia communities. This launch is a result of major investments in its advanced broadband infrastructure.

The communities included in this launch include:

Beverly, WV

Buckhannon, WV

Elkins, WV

Huttonsville, WV

Lewis County, WV

Harrison County, WV

Lost Creek, WV

McWhorter, WV

Mill Creek, WV.

Randolph County, WV

Upshur County, WV

West Milford, WV

The company’s new 400 Mbps speed tier complements Sudddenlink’s broadband offerings, which now include 200 Mbps and 100 Mbps service among other options. This provides customers with choice and flexibility in selecting which broadband speed is right for them, the company said.

“We have made major investments in our Suddenlink network and advanced broadband infrastructure to ensure we’re providing communities in West Virginia with fast and reliable high-speed broadband,” said Matt Marino, Altice USA’s Executive Vice President of Consumer Services. “In today’s connected world, more households and businesses are relying on their broadband connection to keep them connected to work, school, customers, friends, and family, and our Suddenlink broadband service makes it all possible.”

The new speed tier is four times faster than the highest speed previously offered by Suddenlink to customers in these West Virginia communities and is paired with Suddenlink’s Smart WiFi 6 which delivers a supercharged WiFi experience with faster speeds and greater coverage than ever before, Altice released.

Smart WiFi 6 is primed to support customers’ increasing broadband usage, Altice said, including powering today’s uber-connected smart homes, streaming content, engaging in video conferences, downloading files, and playing games on connected devices.

To learn more on Suddenlink’s broadband speeds, click here.