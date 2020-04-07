Suicide lifeline available to people struggling during pandemic

West Virginia
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — One local organization is trying to help people feel less alone during the COVID-19 pandemic.

First Choice Services has a suicide lifeline for the people of West Virginia. They suspect anxiety and depression to increase during the COVID-19 pandemic since risk factors of the two include loneliness and isolation.

Sheila Moran is the director of communications and marketing for First Choice Services.

“It’s a hotline that’s open 24 hours a day, seven days a week for anyone who wants to call. Whether they are feeling suicidal or whether they just need someone to talk to,” Moran said.

The lifeline number is 1-800-273-TALK or 1-800-273-8255.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories