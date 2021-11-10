Suicide prevention program for veterans comes to West Virginia

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Dillon Dupre, a local Veteran, served in the Marine Corps in Afghanistan. When he came home, he had trouble adjusting to life as a civilian. That’s when he found American Heroes Enjoying Recreation Outdoors, or A.H.E.R.O.

“The whole goal is finding that comradery again with other like-minded veterans, working with PTSD or suicide prevention. Our whole goal is to knock that 22 a day veteran suicide down to zero,” Dupre said.

Based in Alabama, A.H.E.R.O. takes vets struggling to adjust to normal life and provides outdoor activities for them to do. Now, Dupre is looking to move the program to The Mountain State.

A.H.E.R.O also offers land management job opportunities through the program. To find out how to apply, click here. If you’d like to get involved in the local A.H.E.R.O. program, visit their Facebook page.