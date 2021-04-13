Summer symphony orchestra concert set to return in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — A popular summer symphony orchestra performance in West Virginia will return this year at a new location after it was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra’s Symphony Sunday is set for June 6 at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston.
The symphony says that details, including a schedule of the event and ticketing information, will be released at a later date.
Symphony Sunday performances in previous years were held on the lawn of the University of Charleston along the Kanawha River.
