SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia State Police are investigating the murder of a child in Summers County.

Sheriff Justin Faris with the Summers County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to 13 News sister station, 59News, that a young child was found murdered and an arrest was made. There is no threat to the public.

Sheriff Faris said State Police is leading the investigation with assistance from the Summers County Sheriff’s Department.