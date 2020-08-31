Summers County man arrested on murder charge

Jimmy Dunford, 67, of Jumping Branch, WV has been arrested on murder charges after a shooting Saturday, Aug. 29. (Photo Courtesy: WV Regional Jail & Correctional Facility Authority)

SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing first-degree murder charges after a shooting in Summers County.

West Virginia State Police say a trooper responded to a shots fired call on Paul Lowe Road in Jumping Branch.

According to troopers, the suspect, identified as Jimmy Dunford, 67, of Jumping Branch, and the victim, identified as Jeremy Dunford, 42, of Jumping Branch, had been in an alleged dispute the previous day, and the victim was allegedly asked not to return to the suspect’s home.

Troopers say the suspect parked at the top of Paul Lowe Road, allegedly expecting the victim to arrive. Shots were fired when the victim arrived and he was struck in the right shoulder, which the WVSP says penetrated through to his chest.

Jeremy Dunford died from his injuries while being taken to the hospital, according to troopers. Jimmy Dunford was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories