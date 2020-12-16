Superintendent calls for a snow day, but not totally for winter weather

JEFFERSON COUNTY, WV (WDVM/WBOY) – Jefferson County Schools are closed today for the “first snow day of the year.” However, the superintendent of schools explained that the day will have an additional meaning this year.

In a viral Facebook post, Superintendent Bondy Shay Gibson announced the news through a letter to parents Tuesday evening.

“It is a time of renewed wonder at all the beautiful things that each season hold,” Superintendent Gibson explained.

He explained that the past year has been hard on many throughout the area. Gibson wanted to provide one day where students, and their families, can enjoy a special day of making happy snow-filled memories in a year without the opportunity to make many new memories.

“For just a moment, we can all let go of the worry of making up for the many things we missed by making sure this is one thing our kids won’t lose this year.” Bondy Shay Gibson, Superintendent

Schools will be completely closed for the county Wednesday, including virtual meetings. The superintendent said that the serious and “urgent business of growing up” can return on Thursday.

“So please, enjoy a day of sledding and hot chocolate and cozy fires. Take pictures of your kids in snow hats they will outgrow by next year and read books that you have wanted to lose yourself in, but haven’t had the time,” Superintendent Gibson emphasized.

*The viral post grossed more than 17,000 shares at the time of this article.*