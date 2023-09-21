CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A new study is taking a look at who are the most famous people born in each state from musicians and actors to athletes and politicians.

According to FamousPeople.io, researchers collected the data by surveying people across the country in the second quarter of 2023. Researchers say they presented a series of famous people to the respondents asking them to identify whether or not they were familiar with each person.

Here are the top five famous folks from West Virginia, according to the study:

The most recognized celebrity from the Mountain State, according to the study is Country Music Star Brad Paisley. Born in Glen Dale in Marshall County in 1972, Paisley first debuted in the country music scene in 1999. Paisley became a member of the Grand Ole Opry in 2001. Throughout his career, he has won multiple awards, including three Grammys, two American Music Awards, 15 Academy of Country Music Awards and 14 Country Music Association awards, according to his website.

Paisley recently returned to the Mountain State to help celebrate the new Herbert Hoover High School after the old building was destroyed in the 2016 floods. The singer was heavily involved in helping the Mountain State recover from the historic 2016 flooding by launching a funding program. He even joined senators in the Mountain State to assess the damage following the flood, including touring the old Herbert Hoover High School.

The celebration of the new school included a ribbon-cutting prior to the Huskies’ football scrimmage against Paisley’s own alma mater, John Marshall High School.

Following Paisley, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D) came in as the second-most well-known West Virginian. Manchin was born in Farmington, West Virginia in 1947, and has served the state as a U.S. Senator since 2010. Prior to his election to the Senate, Manchin served as West Virginia Governor from 2005 to 2010. He was also previously West Virginia Secretary of State, a member of the West Virginia State Senate and a member of the West Virginia House of Delegates, where his political career began in 1982.

Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.)

The senator currently serves on a number of committees, including the Senate Energy and National Resources Committee, the Senate Committee on Appropriations, the Senate Committee of Armed Services, and the Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs.

According to his website, Manchin is “an avid pilot, outdoorsman, hunter, angler and motorcyclist.” Manchin, along with US. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, joined Paisley at the celebration for the new Herbert Hoover HS.

Ranking third on the study’s list for most-famous West Virginian is pro football player Randy Moss.

Moss was born in Rand, West Virginia, in 1977. In high school, Moss played football, basketball, baseball and ran track. He earning him a scholarship from the University of Notre Dame, which was withdrawn after Moss was arrested for battery during his senior year at DuPont High School. He then went to Florida State University but was kicked off the football team after violating his parole. After those two incidents, Moss accepted a scholarship to Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia, according to Britannica.

Randy Moss (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

He was drafted to the NFL in 1998. Moss went on to spend fourteen years in the NFL, playing for the Minnesota Vikings, the then-Oakland Raiders, the New England Patriots, the Tennessee Titans and the San Francisco 49ers. Moss was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018. According to Britannica, he is considered one of the greatest wide receivers in NFL history, having the second-highest total of touchdown passes in the NFL, only being beaten out for the top spot by Jerry Rice.

Following his NFL career, Moss went on to become an analysist for Fox Sports 1 and later ESPN. He is also an entrepreneur who began his restaurant chain, Chick-A-Boom, in Philadelphia, one of which is set to open soon in Huntington.

The fourth-most famous person from the Mountain State is Peter Marshall, according to the study. Peter Marshall was born Ralph LaCock in Huntington, West Virginia, in 1926.

Peter Marshall on the from left (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Like his older sister, Joanne Dru, Marshall made a name for himself in show business. He was drafted into the army in 1944, and according to his website, he became a disc jockey for the Armed Forces Radio while stationed in Italy.

His stage career spans both sides of the Atlantic, staring in “Bye Bye Birdie” in London’s West End, and then on Broadway in “High Button Shoes,” “The Music Man” and more. In 1966, he was tapped for what would become his iconic role as the original host of Hollywood Squares, where he remained host for 17 years. His role on as the show’s host earned him multiple Emmy Awards.

Marshall also made appearances in film and television including “The Love Boat,” “CHiPs,” “Annie,” “Hotel,” and “The Lucy Show.”

Rounding out the study’s top five most well-known West Virginians is singer-songwriter Bill Withers. The late Grammy winner was born on July 4, 1938 in Slab Fork in Raleigh County, West Virginia, the youngest of six children. He enlisted in the Navy at age 17, according to his website.

Bill Withers (AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File)

In 1967, after nine years in the service, Withers headed to Los Angeles where he began his music career. He is is best known for writing and recording hit songs including “Lean on Me,” “Lovely Day,” and “Ain’t No Sunshine,” and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015.

Throughout his career, Withers has also received the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers’ Rhythm and Soul Heritage Award, A Soul Train Hall of Fame Award, Two NAACP Image Awards, induction into the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame, and the International award of the Ivor Novello Awards in England. In 2021, Slab Fork Road in his home county was renamed in his honor.

Withers passed away at the age of 81 in March 2020 due to heart complications.

You can view the full list of top famous people from each state here.