RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is dead after allegedly shooting a West Virginia State Police trooper on Monday morning.

WVSP says that they found the suspect, Scott O’Brien running from a wood line near Sunset Hills Missionary Church off of Independence Road near Coal City at around 7 p.m.

Troopers say that O’Brien was still armed and refused orders to drop his weapon, so troopers shot him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

WVSP says that this incident is still under investigation. We will provide updates as new information becomes available.