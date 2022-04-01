GRANT COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Grant County.

According to the WVSP, a deputy with the Grant County Sheriff’s Department was involved in a shooting incident with a suspect on Friday, April 1, 2022. The deputy was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition, troopers say.

The WVSP says the suspect, identified as Jeremy D. Berg, 43, of Maysville, West Virginia, was pronounced dead at the scene.

WVSP say the Moorefield detachment is investigating the case and no further details are being released at this time.

