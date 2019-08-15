Suspicious package in Lewisburg Walmart parking lot prompts evacuation

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVNS) — A suspicious package found in the Lewisburg Walmart parking lot prompted an evacuation Thursday, August 15, 2019.

According to the Lewisburg Police Chief, the suspicious package was found in the shopping cart return area in the parking lot around 9:30 this morning.

Walmart and the parking lot will remain closed until officials can deem the package is safe.

Lewisburg Police Department, West Virginia State Police, The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department, and Lewisburg Fire Department responded to the scene.

Details are very limited at this time.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.