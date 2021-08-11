Symposium planned to look at the investigation into Clarksburg VA serial killer Reta Mays

CLARKSBURG, WV (WBOY) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of West Virginia, is teaming up with Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General, the FBI, and West Virginia University to hold a symposium discussing the methods used to convict a serial killer who murdered veterans at the VA Hospital in Clarksburg.

In May 2021, Reta Mays, a former nursing assistant at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg, was sentenced to seven life terms in prison plus 20 years for murdering seven patients with insulin and attempting to murder an eighth veteran. The two-year investigation that lead to the July 2020 guilty pleas was highly complex, officials from the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

The symposium will examine the clinical, forensic, psychiatry, and legal prosecution techniques used to ensure justice for Mays’ victims and their families. The prosecution team, investigators, and experts from around the globe will be presenting during the event. The symposium has been approved for CLE and CME credits. Credits for LE in-service are pending.

“The Medicolegal Symposium on the Serial Murder Case of Reta Mays” will be held at the WVU College of Law on Thursday, October 14 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The training will also be available virtually via the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District of West Virginia’s YouTube channel.

Medical professionals and medical students, attorneys and law students, criminal investigators and criminal justice students are welcome to attend. Registration is free, but is required. For more information or to register, visit this website.

Mays is currently serving her life sentences at FCI Aliceville in Alabama.