T-Mobile launches initiative to better serve first responders

LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – As T-Mobile and Sprint work out the logistics over its merger, a new initiative will soon launch to benefit first responders and help them stay connected more than ever on duty, including first responders in the Mountain State.

The initiative is called “Connecting Heroes” which is a 10-year commitment to providing free 5G access and phones to first responders across the country.

This initiative will bring back roughly $7.7 billion to public and non-profit state and local fire, police and EMS departments.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has applied for this opportunity to better serve the community in the future.

“We’ve endured several budget cuts over the last few years going to save quite a bit of money on a yearly basis, so every dollar we save, that we don’t have to spend on cell service is a dollar we can use to make Lincoln County safer,” Lincoln County Sheriff Gary Linville said.

For department heads interested in applying for this opportunity, visit the link.

Follow Haley Kosik on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories