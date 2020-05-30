LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – As T-Mobile and Sprint work out the logistics over its merger, a new initiative will soon launch to benefit first responders and help them stay connected more than ever on duty, including first responders in the Mountain State.
The initiative is called “Connecting Heroes” which is a 10-year commitment to providing free 5G access and phones to first responders across the country.
This initiative will bring back roughly $7.7 billion to public and non-profit state and local fire, police and EMS departments.
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has applied for this opportunity to better serve the community in the future.
“We’ve endured several budget cuts over the last few years going to save quite a bit of money on a yearly basis, so every dollar we save, that we don’t have to spend on cell service is a dollar we can use to make Lincoln County safer,” Lincoln County Sheriff Gary Linville said.
For department heads interested in applying for this opportunity, visit the link.
Follow Haley Kosik on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- LIVE UPDATES: NASA making second attempt at historic launch of crewed SpaceX mission
- Beshear activates KY National Guard
- SpaceX, NASA moving ahead with historic launch, weather permitting
- CPD asks for help in identifying early-morning shooting suspects
- Mountain State records 75th COVID-related death
- T-Mobile launches initiative to better serve first responders
- Polling stations opening for Kentucky primary election: dispute on how many
- Photo Gallery: Protests over George Floyd’s death break out across nation
- Dept. of Homeland Security: increase in child exploitation, cyberbullying during pandemic
- Crowds gather again in Columbus to protest police brutality, emergency declared in downtown area Friday night