‘Take care of each other, and wear a mask’ this Thanksgiving

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Thanksgiving is a little more than a week away and, after last year’s shut down, many are excited to spend this holiday with family and friends.

Still, the Cabell Huntington Health Department says there are a few safety precautions you should take into consideration.

“When you have multiple homes together and some are vaccinated and some are not, it’s just best to take care of each other and wear a mask,” Dr. Kilkenny, Cabell County Health Department CEO and Health Officer

Kilkenny says the gathering size should be based on the size of the place you’re meeting. He recommends also ensuring you’re socially distanced as much as possible.

A few residents I spoke with all say they have no worries when it comes to gathering this year.

One resident, Robbie Glasser, says after missing last Thanksgiving, he’s excited to meet up with family and friends and he will “try to sanitize and wear a face mask when around people.”

Another, Michael Adkins, says he’s thankful for the health he currently has and says his family is precautious as “this has been going on for quite a while.”

Kilkenny also advises anyone who’s unvaccinated to take a COVID-19 test three days before traveling and self-quarantine for 7 days when you return.

For more stories from Anna King, follow her on Facebook and Twitter.