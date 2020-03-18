Tamarack closed until further notice due to statewide mandate

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A West Virginia tourism staple is indefinitely closed amid COVID-19 concerns.
Tamarack announced Wednesday, March 18, 2020 that it is closed until further notice due to Gov. Jim Justice’s mandate. The business said they are working closely with their staff to prepare for re-opening once permitted.
Gov. Justice ordered all bars and restaurants to shut down in the wake of West Virginia’s first confirmed positive case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
