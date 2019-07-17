Tamarack evacuated due to gas leak

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Dispatchers confirm to our sister station, 59 News, that Tamarack has been evacuated due to a gas leak.

Dispatchers said the call came in early in the morning on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Bradley-Prosperity Fire Department is responding to the scene.

Troopers on scene told 59 News a pilot light blew out in the kitchen of Tamarack, the building was evacuated as a precaution.

A gas company on scene shut the gas off as they diagnose the problem. Tamarack Marketing Director Norma Acord confirmed they will be closed to the public for the rest of the day.

Tamarack is located off of Exit 45 the on Insterstate 77 in Raleigh County, West Virginia.

