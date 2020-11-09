Tamarack reopens this week

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Parkways Authority say the Tamarack will reopen this week after being closed for two weeks.

On Thursday, Oct. 29, Tamarack closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. Other employees who worked near the employee have quarantined and have tested negative.

The facility has been deep cleaned since the closure and the Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department completed contact-tracing. Officials with BRCH did not identify any members of the public that were exposed.

Tamarack will be open on Friday, Nov. 13.

We appreciate the public’s understanding and kindness. Tamarack is a gem for West Virginia, and our staff represent our state well every day. I couldn’t be more proud of the way they responded quickly and appropriately in this situation. We worked closely with our local health department and we look forward to a safe reopening on November 13. Jeff Miller, Director of the Parkways Authority

