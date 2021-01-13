Tamarack temporarily reduces operating hours

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Changes are coming to Tamarack’s operating hours, according to the West Virginia Parkways Authority.

Officials say Tamarack will be closed on Tuesdays beginning Feb 1. through March 31. The tourist destination in Raleigh County is already closed on Mondays.

“The temporary reduction in hours is due to a slow retail season and continued construction on the West Virginia Turnpike,” explained Tammy Coffman, Tamarack Executive Director.

Tamarack will continue to be open Wednesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.