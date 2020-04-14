Task force created to investigate and prosecute Mountain State election fraud

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A newly formed task force will work to identify, investigate and prosecute election fraud related to West Virginia’s 2020 elections.

The West Virginia Election Fraud Task Force will be led by Assistant United States Attorneys from both the Southern and Northern Districts of West Virginia, Special Agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and investigators from the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office.

Assistant United States Attorney Erik Goes has been appointed to serve as the District Election Officer for the Southern District of West Virginia and AUSA Stephen D. Warner has been designated as the DEO for the Northern District of West Virginia.

These attorneys will be responsible for overseeing the federal response to any complaints of election fraud and voting rights abuses.

“Free and fair elections are the foundations of liberty and freedom,” says United States Attorney Mike Stuart for the Southern District of West Virginia, who announced the task force’s formation today. “Election fraud has always been a priority for the Department of Justice.”

This year, he says, with the COVID-19 pandemic and the increase in social distancing and absentee ballots, it’s more important than ever officials use every resource available to ensure they count every vote.

” … every vote is legitimate,” he added. “I look forward to working with the Election Fraud Task Force and U.S. Attorney Powell on this important effort.”

West Virginia has more than 1.2 million registered voters eligible to participate in the June 9 Primary Election. There are more than 1,700 polling locations available throughout the state for in-person voting on election day.

According to West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner, the use of absentee ballots could present additional opportunities for voter fraud during an election.

“These are extraordinary times calling for an extraordinary partnership to protect the integrity of our elections and to maintain confidence among the voters,” he says.

Every voter in West Virginia qualifies for an absentee ballot for the 2020 Primary Election due to the heightened precautions of the coronavirus pandemic. In-person voting remains an option for voters during the early voting period and on Election Day, and local election officials are using every precaution to keep voters and poll workers safe.

However, due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, officials say they expect substantial increases in the use of absentee-by-mail ballots during the June 9th Primary Election.

The FBI will have Special Agents available to receive allegations of election fraud and other election abuses on June 9. The FBI can be reached by the public at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5342).

Complaints about possible violations of the federal voting rights laws can be made directly to the Civil Rights Division’s Voting Section in Washington, DC by phone at 1-800-253-3931 or 2l02-307-2767, by e-mail to voting.section@usdoj.gov or by an online complaint form.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories