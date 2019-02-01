Teachers, Parents, and Students Rally Against Senate's Proposed Education Bill

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) -- - The Capitol was filled with red shirts and chants of "55 strong" as hundreds gathered to protest against the Senate's current education reform bill.

"I'm speaking out in support of students and teachers," said 5th grader Maddox Earl. "We don't need new schools, we just need more people to support the ones that we already have."

Earl was just one of dozens of students, parents, teachers, and law-makers who gathered inside of the capitol Thursday night to voice their concerns.

The theme of the rally: putting students first. Critics say the bill in its current form, does not protect all students, putting some at a "dangerous disadvantage."

"As an administrator our concerns as to what happens to the disadvantaged students that doesnt have the funding that they would have had if the charter schools would not have come to the forefront," said principal of Horace Mann Middle School, Shandon Tweedy. "We have a good thing going right now, it's a shame that some of our law makers can't focus on the positives."