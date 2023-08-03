CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — After more than three months of negotiations, Teamsters Local 175 and Coca-Cola Consolidated have reached an agreement, ending labor disputes, union representatives said on Thursday.

On April 23, unionized Coca-Cola workers based in Charleston and Logan unanimously voted against a new contract. Nearly 100 unionized Coca-Cola workers went on strike two days later, but that strike was paused a day later. At the time, Ken Hall, President of Teamsters Local 175, said this was because of the workers’ close relationship with customers.

Workers went on strike again on May 9 because of contract negotiations which included an agreement Coca-Cola entered with Sheetz that they allegedly did not discuss with the union. Union representatives alleged the agreement would lead to Coca-Cola eliminating union employees’ work by having product delivered from out-of-state directly to Sheetz’s warehouses. Sheetz later said the union would continue to make deliveries to Sheetz locations.

On May 10, workers went back to work because they said they were, “concerned about their customers not receiving service.”

Teamsters also represent Coca-Cola employees in Bluefield, Clarksburg, and Parkersburg. Workers in Bluefield also went on strike against Coca-Cola in July 2021.