FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A teenager is dead after an ATV crash on Mount Olive Branch Road in the Dixie area of Fayette County.

According to Fayette County deputies, at around 3 p.m. today, May 31, they were alerted to an ATV crash.

They say a 17-year-old man and a 19-year-old girl were riding on an ATV and swerved to avoid oncoming traffic. The driver lost control and hit a tree and a gate.

They were both taken to the hospital where the man was pronounced dead. There is no word on the extent of the girl’s injuries, according to deputies.

Jan Care Ambulance, General Ambulance, the Smithers Fire Department, the Montgomery Fire Department, the Smithers Police Department, and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department all assisted with the crash, deputies say.

This remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.