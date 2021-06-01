Temporary detours planned this summer on I-77 in WV

ATHENS, WV (AP) — The West Virginia Department of Transportation says temporary detours are expected on Interstate 77 during a couple of periods this summer.
The work involves a bridge deck replacement project in Mercer County.
The West Virginia Parkways Authority scheduled an accelerated project at the Athens exit ramp, Exit 14, on I-77 South.
The department says the exit ramp will be closed from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. June 21 to 23 to prepare for the project.
Deck removal and replacement begins July 11, and the ramp will be closed 24 hours a day through July 22.
