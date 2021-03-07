Temporary prescription waivers extended due to flooding in 18 WV counties

FALLS CHURCH, VA (WOWK) – The Defense Health Agency says that due to the heavy rain and flooding in West Virginia, TRICARE recipients who were affected may receive emergency prescription refill waivers between now until Friday, March 12th.

Officials say counties eligible for emergency prescription refills include:

Boone

Braxton

Cabell

Clay

Greenbrier

Jackson

Kanawha

Lincoln

Logan

Mason

Mingo

Pocahontas

Preston

Putnam

Randolph

Roane

Upshur

Wayne

Anyone with TRICARE beneficiaries should take their prescription bottle to any TRICARE retail network pharmacy to receive an emergency refill of prescription medications.

If the bottle is unavailable or the label is damaged or missing, beneficiaries should contact Express Scripts or their retail network pharmacy for assistance.

If you need to find a network pharmacy, you may call Express Scripts at 1-(877)-363-1303 and can locate a network pharmacy here.