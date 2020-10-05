Tennessee man accused of traveling to WV for sex with teen

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Tennessee man was arrested Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 after being accused of trying to pick up a teen for sex in West Virginia.

Police say Bulmaro Morales, 27, of Jackson, Tennessee is charged with Solicitation of a Minor.

According to court records, Morales was allegedly looking to have oral sex with a teenage boy. He allegedly agreed to meet at a gas station in Beaver, WV. Law enforcement officers took him into custody at that location.

During questioning, Morales admitted he was communicating with the teen for sex. He is being held in the Southern Regional Jail on a $30,000 bond.

