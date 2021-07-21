‘Test Vote’ fails on Senate infrastructure bill; negotiations continue

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — More road work projects will be coming to West Virginia and the rest of the nation if one of the massive infrastructure bills currently in Congress is approved.

Right now, there is a serious debate over so-called social infrastructure, including child care and adult home health care. Critics say a Democrat-led bill goes too far.

“Include some broadband. That’s needed in West Virginia. Some roads and bridges. Infrastructure is infrastructure. Those other issues are separate issues. I see they’re trying to put universal pre-kindergarten in there, funding for universal pre-kindergarten. Green new deal proposals. Those have nothing to do with infrastructure,” said Rep. Alex Mooney, (R) West Virginia – District 2.

President Joe Biden is among those hoping to include social infrastructure. Part of a reconciliation bill includes expanding Medicare to give seniors dental, vision, and hearing care. Backers say it’s critical.

“Hearing alarms. Hearing what your doctor has to say. Seeing properly if you are still driving. Having adequate dental care which is so important to nutrition,” said Max Richtman, from the National Committee to Preserve Social Security & Medicare.

As proposed right now, Congress is considering 500 billion dollars over ten years, to cover adding vision, dental and hearing in Medicare.

A recent poll by Morning Consul says that 84% of American favor adding hearing, vision and dental to Medicare. But right now it’s uncertain if Congress has the will, and the money, to do that.

Even though he supports a different bi-partisan infrastructure bill, West Virginia U.S. Senator Joe Manchin voted “yes” today to consider the president’s legislation. Republican U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito voted “no.”