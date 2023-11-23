CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The roads have been feeling the hustle and bustle of the holidays this week as Thanksgiving week marks the busiest travel week of the year.

The West Virginia Turnpike was no exception Wednesday afternoon with travelers heading through the mountains to get to their holiday festivities.

WOWK 13 News had a chance t talk to some of those drivers, and they say when it comes to holiday travel, there are some things to keep in mind if you want to enjoy the ride.

“Well you need to have a little patience and understand that this is something that happens only on the holiday weekends for these folks,” said traveler Tyrone Wizks. “If you’re on vacation, and you’re in a hurry, that’s a problem for you. We don’t try to be in a hurry; we take our time so that we can tolerate some of the heavy traffic.”

Some more advice drivers offer there fellow travelers is to be safe and give yourselves extra time to get where you need to be this Thanksgiving. And as traveling to holiday festivities means traveling back home after, follow those same tips for a safe trip home!