‘The Basketball Tournament’ is on in Columbus; Charleston event canceled

While both the college and professional games are still in limbo, The Basketball Tournament (TBT) will bring the sport back to fans with its seventh edition of the annual competition in which teams vie for a $1 million payday in a single-elimination tournament. Typically, TBT fields 64 teams and is played in locations across the country, but this year the tournament will be shrunk to 24 teams and will be held in Columbus, Ohio.

“We have decided to condense our tournament from nine cities across the country down to one location, with players and staff living in quarantine, complete with ample testing. TBT 2020 will be a fanless event, made for TV only. All participants will adhere to strict health & safety guidelines. Past ticket purchasers will be refunded,” Tournament officials announced on the event’s website.

One of the event’s tournaments was originally set to take place at the

The competition will go from July 4-14 and will be shown on ESPN. The bracket will be unveiled on Tuesday, according to the TBT official Twitter account.

The Best Virginia alumni squad made their first appearance in the competition last season, making it to the second round before falling to defending four-time champions Overseas Elite. Many of last year’s former Mountaineers, including Kevin Jones, DaSean Butler, Juwan Staten and John Flowers, are returning for this year’s tournament.

