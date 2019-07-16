The Davisson Brothers announce reality TV show

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – West Virginia natives, The Davisson Brothers, have announced a reality television series following the lives of the band members. ‘The Davissons,’ will premiere on the Country Music Channel in Australia on Monday, July 15.

The Davisson Brothers will be performing at the Mannington District Fair on Thursday, August 8. They will also be headlining the Wild and Wonderful Country Music Fest on August 23 – 24 at Mylan Park in Morgantown.

Those interested in more performances and information about The Davisson Brothers can learn more at their website, davissonbrothersband.com/.