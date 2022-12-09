CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you’ve ever wanted to work in the Monongahela National Forest, this might be your chance. The U.S. Forest Service is hiring.

Job sites include Elkins, Hillsboro, Marlington, Morgantown, Parsons, Petersburg, Richwood, Seneca Rocks and White Sulphur Springs, according to the USAJOBS.com posting.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, those sites are hiring visitor services information assistants. They work at the front desk in an office setting, greeting visitors and providing information.

The Monongahela National Forest is asking applicants to submit their applications by Thursday, Dec. 15.

The COVID-19 vaccine requirement for federal employees does not currently apply, according to USAJOBS.com.

Click here to see a detailed list of requirements that applicants must meet in order to be eligible and to apply. Those with questions can email Donald Rakes at donald.rakes@usda.gov for help.