GHENT, WV (WVNS)– Surprisingly enough, sloths used to roam the mountains of West Virginia, but they’re not the same cuddly ones that we know of today.

Usually, when someone mentions sloths, the image is the adorable little three-toed critter that likes to hang upside down in the trees. But did you know that sloths larger than bears used to live right here in the Mountain State?

In the late 1700s, bones from a giant sloth were first discovered by Colonel John Stuart in a cave in Greenbrier County, WV and were sent to US Vice President Thomas Jefferson. Using his connections, Jefferson presented the bones with a paper written about them as well. not long after that, the sloth was named after him: Megalonyx Jeffersonii, “Jefferson’s ground sloth.”

The sloth is believed to have actually been found in Haynes Cave in Monroe County instead of Greenbrier, but historians still argue over this. Haynes Cave is still accessible for caving but is very difficult to navigate.

Either way, WEST VIRGINIA HAS A GIANT SLOTH!

For more information on our giant furry friend, you can visit onlyinyourstate.com.